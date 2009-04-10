How to Create an Elegant Wall Covering to Soften Any Interior

First, determine how many yards of fabric will be needed to cover the wall. Since the fabric will be woven, buy double the size of the wall to cover the whole surface. Purchase equal amounts of two contrasting or complementing fabrics to equal the total yardage.

Next, determine the size of each strip of fabric for weaving. The pattern will be a simple over-and-under checkerboard. All the vertical strips will be one color, the horizontal strips another. Use the width of the fabric as a guide. Try using half the width of the fabric so as to not waste any.

Cut the strips to the correct length. The strips of fabric will be wrapped around 4-inch strips of Luan on both sides, so add at least 8 inches extra plus a little extra for the seam. Remember, use one fabric for the horizontal strips and another fabric for the vertical. Finish the edges of the strips with a simple hem.

Cut Luan rectangles that are 4 inches x the width of the strips.

Staple the strips of fabric to the boards with the good side up. When finished, you'll have vertical strips and horizontal strips with Luan ends.

Mount all of the horizontal stripes. Place the finished side of the fabric against one side of the wall with the Luan facing out and the fabric going in the opposite direction it will eventually go. Brat the Luan to the wall. Flip the fabric back over the Luan to create a taught seam on the wall. Stretch the fabric out and flip the Luan under the fabric just like the other side. Brat through the fabric and the board into the wall behind.