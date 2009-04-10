How to Mimic the Look of an Early American Colonial Home

The combination of wood and plaster will give a room a distinctly colonial look. Tony Anderson/ Getty Images

This project takes its inspiration from Colonial Americana. Plaster and wood combinations were used to build structures in early America. The effect Rebecca mimics was actually a product of time. In the original technique, the wood used to build the structure would dry and shrink, then plaster was added to the seams to fill in the gaps.

For this project you'll need plaster, plywood, dark walnut stain, stain sealer, a table saw, a drill, a putty knife and wood screws.

