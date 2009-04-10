How to Turn a Famous Phrase into a Fabulous Display

Have nothing to hang up? Are plain walls getting you down? Try something a little different by painting famous phrases or names onto a wall with large stencils.
For this project you'll need large sheets of double-stick paper, a razor blade, a ruler, large stencil letters, paint (a different color than the wall) and a sea sponge.
Advertisement
Instructions:
- First, decide what you want to say. Don't say too much because it will look cluttered. And don't say too little because it won't fill up the space.
- Place the stencils onto the sticky paper (Make sure the sticky sides are still covered). Use the razor blade to carefully cut out the letters. (An art-supply dealer can also cut the letters out with a computer.)
- Once all the letters are cut out, peel the back cover off the sheet of sticky paper. Using a level, or a friend's eye, stick the paper onto the wall without pressing too hard. If the wall has been recently painted, wait 24 hours before sticking the paper onto the wall. Use baby powder on the sticky side to avoid taking off paint. Peel off the rest of the cover to reveal the stencil holes on the wall.
- Dab paint onto the letters with the sea sponge. Leave a little of the wall color showing through. Let the paint dry for about 10 minutes and then remove the paper. If you wait too long, the paper will be harder to peel off. Use a brush for touch up.