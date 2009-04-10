How to Turn a Famous Phrase into a Fabulous Display

Simple stencils make it easy to turn your favorite quotation into a personalized wall display. BananaStock/ Thinkstock

Have nothing to hang up? Are plain walls getting you down? Try something a little different by painting famous phrases or names onto a wall with large stencils.

For this project you'll need large sheets of double-stick paper, a razor blade, a ruler, large stencil letters, paint (a different color than the wall) and a sea sponge.

Instructions: