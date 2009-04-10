Home & Garden
Lotus Leaf Mural

With a few simple supplies and brushstrokes, you can create a unique, sophisticated lotus leaf wall mural.
Creatas Images/Thinkstock

Create a subtle organic ambiance in your room with the addition of a delicate lotus leaf wall treatment.

You'll need different sized dried lotus leaves and spray adhesive for this project.

  1. Decide where you would like your lotus leaves to be clustered.
  2. Lay newspaper down on the floor in a well-ventilated area. This will serve as your prep area for the leaves.
  3. Lay the lotus leaves in a single layer on the newspaper face down, making sure that none of them overlap. This will assure that when you use the spray glue you will get a good layer of adhesive on each leaf.
  4. Begin spraying adhesive on the lotus leaves, holding the can several inches from the target. Spray adhesive will set quickly, so you only have 10-15 seconds to place each leaf.
  5. Place leaves and press firmly against the wall, starting in the middle and working your way out. This will minimize air bubbles.
  6. After all the lotus leaves have been placed, double check to make sure the edges have adhered and that there are no bubbles or creases.

