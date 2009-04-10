Lotus Leaf Mural

Create a subtle organic ambiance in your room with the addition of a delicate lotus leaf wall treatment.
You'll need different sized dried lotus leaves and spray adhesive for this project.
Advertisement
- Decide where you would like your lotus leaves to be clustered.
- Lay newspaper down on the floor in a well-ventilated area. This will serve as your prep area for the leaves.
- Lay the lotus leaves in a single layer on the newspaper face down, making sure that none of them overlap. This will assure that when you use the spray glue you will get a good layer of adhesive on each leaf.
- Begin spraying adhesive on the lotus leaves, holding the can several inches from the target. Spray adhesive will set quickly, so you only have 10-15 seconds to place each leaf.
- Place leaves and press firmly against the wall, starting in the middle and working your way out. This will minimize air bubbles.
- After all the lotus leaves have been placed, double check to make sure the edges have adhered and that there are no bubbles or creases.