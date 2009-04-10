Lotus Leaf Mural

Decide where you would like your lotus leaves to be clustered.

Lay newspaper down on the floor in a well-ventilated area. This will serve as your prep area for the leaves.

Lay the lotus leaves in a single layer on the newspaper face down, making sure that none of them overlap. This will assure that when you use the spray glue you will get a good layer of adhesive on each leaf.

Begin spraying adhesive on the lotus leaves, holding the can several inches from the target. Spray adhesive will set quickly, so you only have 10-15 seconds to place each leaf.

Place leaves and press firmly against the wall, starting in the middle and working your way out. This will minimize air bubbles.