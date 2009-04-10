Natural Paints

For sampling, use 1 tablespoon linseed oil, 3 tablespoons turpentine, a few drops of drying agent, and about a teaspoon of pigment. For large surfaces, use 1 cup linseed oil, 3 cups turpentine, 2 tablespoons drying agent, and 3 to 5 tablespoons of pigment.

Mix well, stirring frequently as you work, because the pigment tends to settle out.

With a brush or rag, apply the mixture to a prepared surface — clean, sanded, or primed wood or wall.

Let it penetrate for 15 to 30 minutes, then wipe off excess. More layers can be applied for a deeper color.

The finished, dry surface can be sealed with lacquer or beeswax.