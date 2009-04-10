Natural Paints

Materials:
- mineral pigment paint mix
- linseed oil
- turpentine
- drying agent
- pigment
Instructions:
- For sampling, use 1 tablespoon linseed oil, 3 tablespoons turpentine, a few drops of drying agent, and about a teaspoon of pigment. For large surfaces, use 1 cup linseed oil, 3 cups turpentine, 2 tablespoons drying agent, and 3 to 5 tablespoons of pigment.
- Mix well, stirring frequently as you work, because the pigment tends to settle out.
- With a brush or rag, apply the mixture to a prepared surface — clean, sanded, or primed wood or wall.
- Let it penetrate for 15 to 30 minutes, then wipe off excess. More layers can be applied for a deeper color.
- The finished, dry surface can be sealed with lacquer or beeswax.
- Linseed oil, made from flaxseed, and turpentine, crafted from pine resin, both have strong odors that persist for several days. They're nontoxic, however, and their scent is pleasant.
Craft demonstrated by Home Matters guest Linda Ligan from Natural Home Magazine.
