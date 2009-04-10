Polka Dot Wall Stencil

Instructions:
- Draw circles on acetate with wax pencil. For smaller circles, use a compass. For larger circles, mark the center of the circle with a thumbtack. Then tie a string to the tack and tie a wax pencil tied to the other end of the string to keep the circle even in diameter. (Mistakes can be gently rubbed off the acetate with a dry cloth or paper towel.)
- Cut into acetate over wax pencil circle with a matte knife. Always cut away from your hand, slowly and carefully.
- Apply a thin, but even, coating of spray adhesive to the back of the cut circle stencil. When tacky, test on hidden area to be sure it will grip to wall.
- Affix stencil to wall where desired. Make sure it is firmly attached to avoid bleeding of paint under stencil.
- Using roller, apply thin layer of paint over the stencil, always working from the outside in toward the center of the circle.
- Once paint is somewhat dry and at least tacky to the touch, remove acetate from wall and begin a fresh stencil. (Stencils will need to be disposed of after three or more uses.) Use your own judgment.
- Paint should be completely dry before layering one color over another. Use a hairdryer or fan to speed up the drying process.