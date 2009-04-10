Square Wall Design

Can't figure out what to do with that outdated room of yours? Whip it into "shape" with this painting project.
- First, make sure your walls are free from dirt. If not, clean them before painting.
- Second, using a pencil and a straight edge, and preferably a level, draw several squares, rectangles or other, similar shapes if desired. It's best to start with larger squares and move on to smaller ones.
- Once you've penciled the squares on the wall, mark off the edges with tape.
- Next, assign colors to each square, making sure you know which are going to overlap — only tape off a few squares, as this will allow you to overlap. (Note: When painting larger squares, use a roller for the bulk of the square and a brush along the border.)
- Remember: Once you've finished painting a square, you must allow it to dry before painting the overlapping or adjacent square. If not, the paint will run and the borders may be lost once the tape is removed.
- After the first set of squares has completely dried, remove the tape and begin taping a second set; this will allow you to overlap the two.