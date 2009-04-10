Bring the outdoors in by painting a tree mural. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Is there a wall in your home that you don't know what to do with? Does every color you paint look wrong? Maybe you need a fresh idea. Try painting a tree covered with stenciled flowers onto the wall.

For this project you'll need paint (dark brown for the tree, and orange, red or yellow for the flowers), small, medium and large stencils (cut them out yourself or buy them at an art store), a line brush, a stenciling brush and a pencil.

