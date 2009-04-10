Measure the room you are trimming with the twig molding and draw out a plan for the length of the pieces, the location of the joints and, if desired, the placement of the faux beams. Cut 1 x 2-inch pine boards the appropriate lengths and cut 1/4-inch luan desired width and length. Place the luan with the rough side facing up. Screw the pine pieces to the luan with the edges flush to the length of the boards.

If desired, cut notches in the upper edge of the trim to accommodate faux beams made from particle board.

For beams, construct a three-sided box from particle board. Notch out a rail on each side of the box and add pieces of pine every 18 inches to brace the beam.

Cut 1-inch tree branches with a chop saw or hand saw the length of the distance between the two pine boards. If desired, angle each end of the branch. If you wish the luan to have a background color, add a base coat of latex paint. When dry, drill holes into each end of the branch and screw in place to the top and bottom pine boards.

Trim twigs to desired sizes. Add a little hot glue to the bottom of the twig and glue to the base of the tree branch. Add branches and twigs across the trim molding.

Twigs can overlap the branches and extend above and below the top and bottom pine boards.

For an art deco look, paint the top and bottom pine boards black and add silver leaf or silver paint to the luan. Hot glue beads from the top pine board.

To create a mission style trim, stain the pine boards and firring strips. Screw firring strips in groups of three to the top and bottom pine boards.