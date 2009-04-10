Take a design tip from the 15th century palaces of Venice, Italy, and add texture to your walls with Venetian plaster. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Venetian plaster is a decorative painting technique used to create an effected stuccoed surface. Invented by specialized craftsmen, the plaster finish originated in ancient Rome and has been used throughout the centuries to modern times. The term Venetian plaster derives from the use of this finish in the palaces of 15th-century Venice. Fortunately, achieving the effect of Venetian plaster is now much simpler and can be done by anyone. Venetian plaster can be put on all flat surfaces, including ceilings.

Materials: