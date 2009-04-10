Wall Sculpture from Furniture

Recycle old, unwanted furniture into a unique wall sculpture. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

I know I say to you all the time, "Don't pay a lot of money for furniture. You can simply go to the flea markets and find stuff." But what do you do about tables that have nicks and scratches? A lot of us don't want to put the elbow grease into rehabbing a lot of this furniture.

We're going to make a fabulous wall sculpture from bits and pieces of furniture like odd legs, table corners or ledges from old chests. Take a look at an example of what you can do.

Materials:

old table from a flea market for a base

old pieces of furniture: tables, dressers, shelves, spice racks, mail sorters

electric saw

hammer

nails

wood screws

Instructions:

It's up to you to use your imagination and some fabulous flea market finds to create a wall sculpture that is an incredible focal point in a room and also provides storage for all those little knick-knacks. Start with an old table placed up against a wall for the base of the wall sculpture. This anchors the whole arrangement. Start building the sculpture from small pieces of furniture. Cut corners off tables by sawing diagonally across the table and using the corner piece as a "triangle" shelf. You can remove the table leg or leave it on for added interest. We have created wonderful little ledges from these pieces to merchandise. Salvage parts of tables or dressers that are the best sections of old furniture. An old letter sorter has wonderful little cubbyholes for placing small chatchkes. Some outdated pieces, such as a wooden spice rack, might have been thrown away, but when put together with all these different shapes and sizes, they look great. Screw and nail the different pieces together when you have decided on the arrangement you like. Be sure to anchor the pieces to the studs in the wall. The wall sculpture doesn't really come alive until you merchandise it with all those wonderful little odds and ends.

The whole idea is to have something that's pleasing to look at, makes a statement in a room and, more importantly, gives you storage! Organize clutter with this wonderful focal point. Don't tell me you don't have any place to put your stuff. This is a great way to use your imagination. Don't you just love it?