These tips and tricks will help you design and create a fabulous wallcovering for any room. Jupiter Images/ Thinkstock

Prime a wall that is already painted when you are changing the color tone. Start with a white primer in most cases, or use a tinted primer if you are using a highly pigmented color. Most suppliers will suggest this when you purchase bright-colored paint. This will help you obtain an even paint coverage and make a huge difference in the final product. It will also help you reach a truer version of the original color you've chosen.