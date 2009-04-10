Art Shades

Turn your windows into works of art with this simple project. Hemera/ Thinkstock

Who says a home can't double as an art gallery? With this project you can transform simple shades into a statement of style with classic architectural accents.

For this project, you'll need linen shades, architectural reliefs (or pictures that fit your design style), a ruler, an X-acto knife, spray mount, large pieces of cardboard and a squeegee.

Advertisement

Instructions: