When you find a style or fabric you like, experts suggest measuring the "stackback" or the width of the panel when the panel is pulled back. This ensures a retracted drape won't cover a window. Courtesy of Homemadesimple.com

The windows in your home provide beauty unlike any art-an actual connection to the outside world. Learning to accent your view only adds to this natural charm. Read through our guide to window treatments and discover how you can take this already gorgeous piece of your home's d├ęcor to the next level.