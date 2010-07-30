Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Home DIY
  5. Window Treatments

5 Interesting Ways to Dress Up Your Windows

by Home Made Simple
1

Drape Essentials

Drapes are usually pleated, lined and floor length. They are often sold in panels intended to hang on a tension rod, curtain rod or traverse rod (a rod that allows the drapes to be pulled back from the side with the use of a string or cord). When you find a style or fabric you like, experts suggest measuring the "stackback" or the width of the panel when the panel is pulled back. This ensures a retracted drape won't cover a window.

Traditionally, drapes project a formal, dramatic feel. But contemporary styles are more relaxed and can be attached to a rod with easy-to-assemble rings and clips. Drapes are a good option when you like changing window treatments with the seasons, too. Available in a variety of fabrics, you won't have a problem finding warm, rich drapes for winter and lighter, airier versions for the summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How to Hang Curtains

How to Shorten Blinds

How to Hang a Window Scarf

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement