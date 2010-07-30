5 Interesting Ways to Dress Up Your Windows

Curtains are lighter than drapes, often not pleated, unlined and provide a more relaxed, casual feeling. Attach curtains to a curtain rod or tension rod with rings, clips or built-in tabs or rod pockets. Varied in length, they can puddle on the floor (three to five inches), hang floor length (like drapes), stop at the bottom of the window or be "café curtains" - curtains that allow light in only at the top.

Curtain panels with rod pockets (pockets for the rods to slide through) are ideal for swinging doors or windows. Keep the panels under control-they will be part of a moving unit, after all-by sliding tension rods through both of the pockets and fitting the rods in the window.