5 Interesting Ways to Dress Up Your Windows

Shades, which block or filter light and are usually made from fabric, are a popular decorative option and offer clean and simple lines. They are customizable in shape and can be cut at most neighborhood hardware stores. Shade "upgrades" include color, patterns, hem trim, rods and shade pulls. Shades made from natural materials, such as bamboo, are gaining popularity, too.

Blinds, usually made from wood, vinyl or metal, allow for the best of both worlds: light can be kept out while a view of the outside is maintained. Options include mini-blinds, horizontal blinds, vertical blinds, the ever-popular "plantation shutters" and many more. Some materials, such as real wood, are often not recommended for rooms such as kitchens and bathrooms because they can warp in hot, humid conditions.

Advertisement