Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Home DIY
  5. Window Treatments

5 Interesting Ways to Dress Up Your Windows

by Home Made Simple
3

Shades versus Blinds

Shades, which block or filter light and are usually made from fabric, are a popular decorative option and offer clean and simple lines. They are customizable in shape and can be cut at most neighborhood hardware stores. Shade "upgrades" include color, patterns, hem trim, rods and shade pulls. Shades made from natural materials, such as bamboo, are gaining popularity, too.

Blinds, usually made from wood, vinyl or metal, allow for the best of both worlds: light can be kept out while a view of the outside is maintained. Options include mini-blinds, horizontal blinds, vertical blinds, the ever-popular "plantation shutters" and many more. Some materials, such as real wood, are often not recommended for rooms such as kitchens and bathrooms because they can warp in hot, humid conditions.

Advertisement

Tip

Roman shades are fabric shades that fold neatly to the top when drawn open. You can create your own set to match your décor using panels of your favorite fabric and a Roman shade kit from your local craft store.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How to Hang Curtains

How to Shorten Blinds

How to Hang a Window Scarf

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement