5 Interesting Ways to Dress Up Your Windows

Think about nontraditional ways to connect the hardware with window treatment choices. Curtain/drape tiebacks and hanging fixtures can be fashioned from existing materials such as cup handles, drawer pulls, coat hooks and doorknobs. Thin rings are trendy; look for rods being designed in not only round shapes but square, twisted and braided forms, too. Watch for other window treatment trends such as solar shading and motorized treatments set on timers, activated by the sun or operated with a remote control.

For a unique take on window treatments, try a napkin window valance. Just attach a thin wire curtain rod above a window, choose some decorative napkins and hang them using small metal rings with clips. This is a great look for your kitchen or dining room windows.

Try creating playful window treatments with geometric shapes. Paint circle or square pieces of wood to match your décor and glue them onto a wood valance. You can layer or rotate the pieces to create an uneven pattern.

If you want to get even more creative, design your own window coverings by stretching painted canvas over simple wooden frames. You can also try adding piano hinges to allow the canvas panels to open and close accordion style.

Add some color to curtains using grape juice. For this simple dye project, add concentrated grape juice, one part warm water and a cup of salt in a plastic tub or bucket. Place the fabric in the tub and let it sit for at least 30 minutes before drying and hanging.