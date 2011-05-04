How to Shorten Blinds

Whether you're moving into a new home with similar sized windows or you made a mistake on the measurements for your new blinds, you can shorten your wooden, aluminum or vinyl horizontal blinds to fit your window frame. Read the easy instructions listed below and learn about how you can shorten your blinds.
All you need for this project is a good pair of scissors. Here's what to do:
- Remove the bottom caps on the last rail of the blinds. There should be two or three caps, which can be twisted off. If they're difficult to remove, try using a pen or a knife to pop them off.
- The two ladder strings from the front and back of the blinds will fall out once the caps are removed. You will see a knot on the bottom of the slip cord. Pull on the knot and cut off the end.
- Pull out the slip cord from the number of slats that you'd like to remove. Ensure that the slip cord is removed from the slats on both sides of the blinds.
- Remove the slats that you don't want by sliding them out to one side. Keep in mind that the bottom slat will have to remain as the bottom slat, so take that extra length into account [source: Buy Rite Blinds].
- Slide the bottom slat into the ladder strings.
- Feed the slip cord through the appropriate hole in the bottom slat.
- Tie a knot in the slip cord underneath the bottom slat [source: DoItYourself].
- Cut the excess slip cord and ladder strings.
- Replace the bottom caps to the underside of the bottom slat. You may want to use a small hammer to replace the bottom cap, if it doesn't snap back on easily.