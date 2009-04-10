Modern Fabric Shutters

In this episode, Robert and Rebecca assemble shutters with sheer fabric to add modernity to the room.
- To begin you must have at least 4 pieces of wood that have been cut to 45-degree angles on each corner. This allows for a perfect 90-degree cut when placed together, equating to a perfect fit. Also, the fabric being used should be measured, cut and ready to be mounted to the frame. (Note: Usually these pieces of wood can be bought pre-cut. For a more modern look, use a block design with 2 colors.)
- Next, using wood glue, glue the corners of the frame together.
- After the frames have been glued and given adequate time to dry, nail the corners of the frame together. (Note: Be very cautious when nailing the frame. The nail size varies as the size of the wood changes. For thin brittle frames, you should use finish nails.)
- Now you're ready to place the fabric. When measuring the fabric to fit the frame, be sure to leave a couple of inches of hangover. This is done so that when you place the fabric on the frame, it is centered evenly.
- Once the fabric has been positioned, use a staple gun to mount the fabric onto the frame. (Note: Take care when stapling, as the fabric may move. Temporarily taping the fabric to the frame may help.)