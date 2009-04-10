Pelmet Box Valance

You will need the following materials: 1 piece of wood that measures 1/4-inch x 12-inch x horizontal width of your window plus casings (i.e., the valance will be mounted outside of the window casing) , 2 pieces of wood measuring 1/4-inch x 12-inch x 4-inch, quilt batting, fabric, staple gun and staples, wood glue, finishing nails, a hammer, 4 small L-brackets with screws, 8 1-5/8-inch drywall screws, a drill and a partner.

With wood glue attach the two smaller pieces of wood to the ends of the longest board so they form right angles at each end of the board. After gluing the pieces, nail them together using finishing nails.

Next, take a large piece of batting — large enough to wrap around your valance — and tautly wrap it around the wood, like gift wrap. Continue wrapping the wood until you've completely covered all surfaces. Once you've figured out where the pieces of batting hold best, staple each piece of batting, making sure you staple on the backside of the pelmet. Cut off any excess batting.

Using your choice of fabric, snugly wrap the fabric around the batting, like gift wrap as well. Staple the fabric in to the wood and batting, making sure that all staples are unseen.