Room with a View

A city skyline is the ultimate penthouse view. If you can't quite afford the real thing, bring the view to your house with this dramatic window covering.
Materials:
- curtains
- black felt
- scissors
- fusible interfacing
- a skyline silhouette
- a matte knife
Instructions:
- Purchase white cotton or cotton/poly curtains to fit the window. The curtains should lie fairly flat without a lot of gathering.
- Find or draw a city skyline and scale it to the curtains. It should extend the full width of the curtains and the buildings featured in the skyline should have windows that are a few inches tall.
- Pin the outline to the felt, and pin the interfacing to the back of the felt.
- With scissors, cut out the felt and interfacing to create a skyline silhouette. The windows can be cut out with a matte knife. When the curtains are backlit, the windows will glow as if lights are on in the buildings.
- Pin the cut felt with interfacing to the curtains (make sure the interfacing is between the felt and the curtains), and iron on (test the iron's temperature on a corner).
- When cool, check that the felt is securely attached to the curtains and remove the pins.
- Hang the curtains and enjoy the view.