Verdi Valance

Cut two 5-inch lengths from the 2 x 2 lumber. These will serve as mounting blocks.

Attach the mounting blocks to the side of the window so that they are half on the window and half off. Usually around windows there will be wood to screw into; if not make sure to use butterfly screws. This will assure that your valance will not fall. A good way to tell if you are on wood is to knock on the wall. If there is wood it will sound dense; areas with no wood will echo.

Measure the distance between the far edges of the mounting blocks to get the length of the valance. Make sure to add 2 inches on to the measurement to leave room for the sides of the valance.

Cut the wood for the front of your valance. This should be about 8 inches wide and the length you got from step 3.

Cut out the sides of the valance. Cut two pieces of plywood 4 inches long by 8 inches wide.

With wood screws attach the sides to the back of the valance.

Cut out a piece of batting long enough to cover the valance and wide enough to wrap over the sides.

Use staples to attach the batting around the valance.

Cut out your fabric so that it is wide enough to wrap over the top and bottom of the valance and be stapled.

Upholster the valance. Be sure to line up the middle of the fabric with the middle of the valance. Staple one side of the fabric to the back and then move to the other side. Stretch and staple as you go. Be sure to watch the fabric as stretching can distort the pattern.

With a hook-needle attach the buttons. Find the middle of the valance and start there. Make sure to distribute the buttons evenly on each side. Add one button on each of the edges. For this episode buttons were placed every 5 inches.

Attach the valance to the wall by nailing from the outside edges of the valance into the mounting blocks.

For this type of drape, lighter fabrics work better. The buttons can only handle so much weight. Cut the fabric for your drapes into two sections approximately three-fourths the width of the window and long enough to hang an inch or two from the floor. (Don't forget to add about 6 inches for the hems.)

Hem up the top and bottom of the curtain. The top should have a 4-inch hem and the bottom a 2-inch hem.

Create buttonholes for the buttons on the top of the curtain through your hem. The buttonholes should be about 1 1/8 of an inch wide. Reinforce these holes with a buttonhole stitch around the edge of the hole.