Window Treatment Ideas

© Twist rods outlining the tops of these arched windows are covered in two formal fabrics, white satin and green moiré, perfect companions for the scarves atop them.

As the space where guests are entertained, dining rooms require putting the best decorative foot forward. And when the room carries a formal flavor with dark, polished 18th-century-style mahogany furniture, rich carpets, and gleaming, gilt-encrusted chandeliers, its formality should be carried out in its window treatments as well.

These are the windows for finer fabrics, stately drapings, and refined colors. Golden damask that puddles voluptuously to one side before cross-tying at the top makes one such regal statement. Other formal fabrics -- satin and moiré -- are used in tandem in shorter treatments that gain their elegant presence from draping and material choice rather than abundance of fabric.

" " © A formal dining room drapery uses classic damask fabric to cross-tie in a swagged valance before falling off to a shorter length at one side.

