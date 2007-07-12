Window Treatment Ideas

©

French doors bring the outdoors in while increasing a room's architectural interest. But unless they're located in a private part of the house, removed from neighbors' views, they require privacy protection through window treatments, just as windows do. The idea of outfitting French doors with their own treatments doesn't have to be daunting.

Considered as a pair of long casement windows, an easy drapery solution is the answer. Fabric panels dress each door, just as they might a single window. A cornice or valance in a matching material situated above the door frame, to permit opening and closing the doors easily, acts as an umbrella that unifies the pair. When pulled open, the panels allow the charm of the door, plus sunlight and the outdoor view, to spill into the room.

Advertisement

For more decorating ideas around the home, see: