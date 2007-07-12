Window Treatment Ideas

© The natural golden wood tone of these bay shutters underscores the warmth of the herringbone-pattern parquet wood floor and dining chairs in the same wood finish.

Baywindows enhance the dining experience by capturing the outdoor views from three directions. Enclosing the room like outstretched arms, they also create a cozy nook that's a natural home for a dining table, yet may pose a challenge for applying window treatments.

Although fabric window treatments are an option, bays retain their crisp angles when outfitted with shutters, which precisely follow the lines of the windows. Wooden shutters offer the advantage of light control. Even when their louvered panels are pulled shut, the shutter slats can be opened to admit filtered sunlight. Shutters can be left in a natural wood finish, stained any color, or painted airy white -- options that lend themselves to working with any palette, any style.

" " © This tall bay window combines wooden shutters of three different lengths. Bright white paint provides visual connection with the white dining table and chairs.

