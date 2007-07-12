Window Treatment Ideas

©This End Up Furniture Co., Inc. Two coordinated fabrics in miniprints wrap across a center rod as casual scarf swags.

Running a close race with fireplaces and capacious closet space, eat-in kitchens are fast becoming one of the most sought-after features in today's houses, and demand appropriate window treatments. In the farmhouses of old, the kitchen table could be plopped almost anywhere in the big, square room. But today's kitchen eating area is typically a special nook sidling up to a large, sunny window or wall of windows all its own.

Since flooding the breakfast nook in golden sunshine is the object, ceiling-to-floor draperies that hide the light defeat the purpose. Shorter swags that dip across the width of the window with minimal intrusion -- perhaps nothing more than a nod at the center -- are the better answer. They can be knotted at the sides, draped over a rod in multiple fabrics, or swagged more formally with rosettes in a contrasting accent color. Whatever the specific treatment, these curtains provide a finished flair that's sunlight-friendly.

Solid red curtains span this breakfast nook bay in the form of valance swags held in place by large rosettes in a contrasting fabric.

