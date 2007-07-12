Window Treatment Ideas

© In a contemporary kitchen with a natural wood floor and exposed wood ceiling trusses, wooden blinds in the same natural finish provide a completed look to the space.

Some kitchens are the coziest rooms of the house, where touches of whimsy, nostalgia, and even comfortable clutter can safely be indulged in. Other kitchens are the polar opposite: streamlined paradigms of efficiency, where contemporary crispness means leaving nary a ruffled edge in sight, making window treatment selection an exercise in clean lines.

In these sleek spaces, architectural blinds or shades -- paired with no other dressing -- make a compatible supporting statement. Whether in natural or stained wood, solid fabric, or the ever-popular classic white miniblind, these linear dressings echo the long, lean lines of the kitchen counters and islands and retain the minimalist aesthetic operative in the room design.

