Window Treatment Ideas

© A window like the one in this bathroom would be overshadowed by any treatment with a lot of material. Instead, a fabric strip valance echoes the print of the shower curtain.

In historic or older houses in which antique bathroom fixtures are an integral feature, a streamlined look for the bath may be inappropriate, which directly affects the choice of window treatments. The design goal is to create a bathroom decor that seamlessly integrates this room into the remainder of the house. Traditional design, replete with patterned wall coverings, arrays of objects, and fabric window curtains, is the optimum solution.

At the windows, this means selecting traditional prints for curtain patterns, then executing them in shapes that are timeless but still stylish. Success is determined by how familiar, versus how fresh, the window treatments look. Both choices shown here are winners.

