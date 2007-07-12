Window Treatment Ideas

©This End Up Furniture Co., Inc. A long bank of windows is given a treatment in exciting red. The double-pennant valance atop the cafe curtains ties the space together by echoing the room's fabric.

No curtain rings are required with these stylish curtains. Tabbed panels that fall straight down as cafe curtains form a clean and classic window treatment that is easy to make yourself. For a child's room, a vivid primary color will give the tab curtains attention-getting style. In home design, red is known as the power color.

Studies have shown that red stimulates the appetite -- and the imagination, actually priming the adrenal glands to get busy and go to work. Or you can try detailing that makes a difference -- a bright button fastening for each tab that relates to dots on the wall. Or you can choose a lively pattern that can't help but have an eye-popping effect.

