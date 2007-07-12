Home & Garden
Window Treatment Ideas

by Candace Ord Manroe

Shades of Shades

© A balloon valance shade, all the embellishment this window needs, conveys traditional decor with its jewel-toned fabric.
Just as window treatments in general encompass a plethora of materials and styles, window shades can come in a range of diverse looks and executions. Compatible with virtually any decorating and architectural style, shades can be clean-lined and simple or highly decorative and intricately shaped. They can be translucent or opaque, flat or rounded, patterned or solid.

For a palatial living room that recalls the grand halls of Europe, a sheer shade may be all that's needed at the window, allowing the furnishings and architecture to command full respect. In a living room on a more normal scale, shades can call more of the decorating shots as the focal point, with their exuberant pleats and folds.

©
©
Translucent shades on arched windows filter the harsh rays of the sun without obscuring the view.

For more decorating ideas around the home, see:

