Window Treatment Ideas

© Flanked with floral print tieback side panels that drop to the floor, this swagged valance gets its shape from a pinch pleat without the necessity of draping or knots.

Most family rooms strive for a mood of graciousness and warmth, and need window treatments to match. As the space in the home where the family spends the most time together, the family room is ideally a beckoning area that invites plopping down and relaxing. Pressures of the world outside disappear, and family members can be themselves. Windows provide an opportunity to establish and enhance the mood of welcoming comfort.

The traditional swagged valance, with its dip in the center, serves as a metaphor for a bow or a curtsey to the important business of life -- being together with family and friends without inhibitions or pretense. The swagged valance pictured here is mounted in a simple, classic fashion, inviting families to get on with enjoying home life to the fullest.

