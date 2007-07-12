Window Treatment Ideas

© A horseshoe ties back plain curtains hung shower-curtain-style from a wooden pole. With the curtains tied back, privacy can still be ensured with neutral sliding shades.

Popularized by a number of manufacturers and designers several years ago, the lodge look is enjoying continuing success as a home decorating style, necessitating stylish and appropriate window treatments. A hybrid of sorts, the style is a cross between the decorating motifs from the turn-of-the-century Adirondackscamps -- rustic summer playgrounds for America's elite -- and ever-popular Southwestern style with its Native American and cowboy themes.

Log walls or pine siding, stone fireplaces, and casual furniture including any number of country antiques are elements of the look. At the windows, treatments that work can range from wooden blinds beneath a Southwestern-style cornice to simple country-style muslin curtains or plain panels tied back with horseshoes.

" " © A Southwestern design and the green-and-red lodge palette on a boxed cornice add the right touch over wooden blinds, using natural materials to complement the style.

