Window Treatment Ideas

Time-Tested Traditions
For a living room decorated with a classic camel-back sofa, a deep-tufted wing chair, and an 18th-century-style secretary, the window treatment must also be a classic -- time-tested and traditional. The trendy, the casual, and the contemporary are strictly off-limits in so traditional a space.
The perfect effect could be a double-tiered treatment -- either a stately shaped cornice board or richly undulating folds of swagged fabric at the crown of the window, flanked with generous expanses of fabric at the sides.
More finely finished draperies will bear dressmaker detailing such as a fringed border along the seams and at the top. To hang professionally, the draperies may be lined and weighted at the bottom. The final effect: a window that is appropriate for the traditional room.