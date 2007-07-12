Home & Garden
Window Treatment Ideas

by Candace Ord Manroe

Time-Tested Traditions

A multicolored fringe goes a long way in finishing a simple traditional drapery with great style. The fringe is used only as a border trim.
For a living room decorated with a classic camel-back sofa, a deep-tufted wing chair, and an 18th-century-style secretary, the window treatment must also be a classic -- time-tested and traditional. The trendy, the casual, and the contemporary are strictly off-limits in so traditional a space.

The perfect effect could be a double-tiered treatment -- either a stately shaped cornice board or richly undulating folds of swagged fabric at the crown of the window, flanked with generous expanses of fabric at the sides.

A shaped cornice board with geometric curves and angles creates a sense of craftsmanship compatible with the room's other traditional elements.
More finely finished draperies will bear dressmaker detailing such as a fringed border along the seams and at the top. To hang professionally, the draperies may be lined and weighted at the bottom. The final effect: a window that is appropriate for the traditional room.

The double-swag drapery with lined cascades and a center double cascade combines traditional styling with a breath of spring.
For more decorating ideas around the home, see:

