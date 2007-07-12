Window Treatment Ideas

© Stained blue, with the charming irregularity of color that characterizes stain and sets it apart from paint, wood blinds dominate the windows in a traditional living room.

Blinds, now available in a range of good-looking materials from natural and painted woods to metal and fabric, are one of the most effective solutions for privacy and light control. For contemporary spaces, they are often a satisfactory window dressing on their own, with no need for additional window treatments. But in a dressier decor, especially one with rich, traditional flavor, blinds can look out of place unless given a finishing touch of drapery -- or, just for fun, faux drapery.

Because the blinds provide all the privacy and sunlight function necessary for the window, a drapery treatment over them really can be for appearance only -- a decorative frame that gives the necessary ornamentation previously missing.

" " © A swag and side panel drapery of elegant silk moiré accented with rosettes and braid-and-fringe streamers adds a formal flavor to the blinds in this living room.

