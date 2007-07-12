Window Treatment Ideas

This window treatment combines materials and styles, with a linen-covered shaped cornice joining shutters and simple, soft folds of linen cafe curtains.

Café curtains, small and casual panels of fabric attached to the curtain rod through a hemmed pocket at the top, are arguably the single most commonly used window treatment in the kitchen. Lending themselves well to smaller, more modest windows, they're especially popular for half-length windows above the sink or at an eating nook.

One of the easiest designs to make yourself, cafe curtains have been made by home seamstresses for decades. Although café curtains have a quaint look when used as the only treatment on the window, they are equally adaptable to coupling with another, fancier design.

" " A tall arched window above the kitchen sink has three distinct looks: the upper arch of leaded glass; below, a valance attached with rosettes; and at the bottom, a shirred lace cafe panel.

Crowned with a scarf valance or a linen-covered shaped cornice, the humble favorites gain a new dimension, entering the realm of casual elegance.

