Window Treatment Ideas

by Candace Ord Manroe

Seamless Tradition

A shirred fabric strip valance repeats the floral print in the room, thereby weaving the tiny window into the design without overwhelming it.
In historic or older houses in which antique or traditional bathroom fixtures are an integral feature, a streamlined window treatment for the bath may be inappropriate. The design goal is to create a bathroom decor that seamlessly integrates this room into the remainder of the house.

Traditional design, replete with patterned wall coverings, arrays of objects, and fabric window curtains, is the optimum solution. At the windows, this means selecting traditional prints for curtain patterns, then executing them in shapes that are timeless but still stylish.

The mellow-looking printed fabric hung on this tapered valance, in antique golden tones, suggests a vintage feel in keeping with the room's old-fashioned fixtures.
Success is determined by how familiar, versus how fresh, the window treatments look. Both choices shown here are winners.

For more decorating ideas around the home, see:

