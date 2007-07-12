Window Treatment Ideas

Robust With Red
Red window treatments can add a punch of color -- and excitement -- to a room. In addition to capturing the eye, color also influences mood, actually altering the way a person feels.
Red, more than any color, acts as a stimulant, increasing the flow of adrenaline, appetite, and animation. Used as the dominant color in diverse prints, as in the bathrooms shown here, red is the single ingredient that grabs the eye on these innovative window treatments.
Coupled with the unusual shapes of these window treatments, red has double the impact, announcing high style with a siren timbre.