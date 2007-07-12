Window Treatment Ideas

Brilliant ruby is important in the prints of both this window's cascading, fan-shaped shade and its valance swag with self-lined jabots.

Red window treatments can add a punch of color -- and excitement -- to a room. In addition to capturing the eye, color also influences mood, actually altering the way a person feels.

Red, more than any color, acts as a stimulant, increasing the flow of adrenaline, appetite, and animation. Used as the dominant color in diverse prints, as in the bathrooms shown here, red is the single ingredient that grabs the eye on these innovative window treatments.

" " The fabrics featured in this window treatment are presented in two different tones -- one lighter and one darker.

Coupled with the unusual shapes of these window treatments, red has double the impact, announcing high style with a siren timbre.

