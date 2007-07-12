Window Treatment Ideas

Hand-painted leaves and flowers as a window treatment enhance this bedroom's garden scene.

Painting or stenciling is a popular option for window treatments. For the last several years, the full gamut of decorative paint finishes, from faux and trompe l'oeil to stenciling and freehand mural painting, have experienced a widespread renewal in home design.

Though centuries old, these techniques have been discovered anew, and the burgeoning interest in them only continues to grow stronger. Decorative painting offers special possibilities for dressing up the windows, complementing any attached treatment but also strong enough to stand alone.

Advertisement

One of the easiest do-it-yourself techniques to apply at the windows is stenciling. With a stencil pattern, anyone can master this treatment -- even those who literally can't draw a straight line. Classic checks and simple floral garlands are two of the most popular stencil patterns, but many variations of possibilities -- plus the spectrum of color options -- ensure a unique look.

For the homeowner a bit bolder with a paintbrush, freehand painting of ivy or a blooming trailing vine embellishes the window perimeters with handcrafted charm. Even cornices offer an opportunity to experiment with art, with stencil or freehand designs hand-painted directly onto the cornice board. Whatever the approach, the finished window expresses one-of-a-kind craftsmanship.

For more decorating ideas around the home, see: