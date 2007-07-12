Window Treatment Ideas

A theater-curtain valance provides a striking counterpart to sheer panels trimmed in burgundy fringe and tasseled cording tiebacks.

A thoughtfully-designed window treatment, such as one that's double-deckered and layered -- can be stylish in many types of rooms. In fact, one of the most finished looks in window treatment designs is a layered look -- a combination of a shaped valance and simpler tieback panels.

Though this treatment is too involved to work well in a contemporary decor, for a country English room, it can be an important tool in achieving the overall style. For bedrooms, the combination of an opulent valance and well-trimmed panels creates a lush, gracious look that's a perfect backdrop for an antique four-poster bed.

" " Floral draperies with a cloud valance continue the garden theme on this bedroom's walls and bed linens, announcing the space's gracious country English style.

When a goal is to create a focal point at the window, consider a boldly fashioned valance in a deep color, contrasted with a pair of pair panels trimmed and tied back with the same rich valance hue. For a window treatment that's more integrated into the room design, use the same fabric on the valance and the tieback panels -- and maybe even on the wall covering.

