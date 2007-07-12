Window Treatment Ideas

A canopy bed is created by repeating the window treatment's valance with banded edging over matching bishop's-sleeve draperies on the ceiling and walls.

Bedrooms, more than any other space in the home, provide one trick of the trade from the decorator's grab bag: the opportunity to use window treatments to not only dress the actual windows but to create new "windows" where none exist. The key lies in the bed -- a natural for a crowned fabric treatment on the wall behind it, which echoes the idea of a window dressing and in the same materials.

To keep the room visually unified, simply repeat the dressings found on the windows over the bed on the wall behind, using the same fabrics and the same design. This technique creates a false window that makes the bed a focal point.

