Window Treatment Ideas

The borders of this window treatment pick up the print from the bed and chair, but white panels keep it from looking busy.

Pastel patterned window treatments don't have the riveting, eye-grabbing effect of the more intense primary colors, but they are an equally viable option for decorating a child's room. What pastels lack in brightness is easily compensated for in pattern -- especially by a decor that incorporates more than one print.

Because of the colors' subtlety, different prints can appear on the floor, furnishings, bed, and walls -- with the window treatments marrying them all in a multipatterned dressing.

In the country French child's room shown here, with its charming pine sleigh bed and mosquito-style netting overhead, tab curtains repeat the pattern found on the chair and comforter at the borders, with the inner panels taking a more demure stance in white. An interior window box is covered in the border print of the wall covering.

" " The numerous prints in this nursery are well tied together at the window.

In the nursery with the numeral theme, the windows repeat two of the patterns found elsewhere in the room. The scalloped-edge fabric shade, for instance, repeats the broken-line block motif of the chair-rail wall covering. The rod-pocket curtains feature a smaller size of the numeral print that spans the walls. The tiebacks are in the same fabric as the shade.

In both spaces, the goal is to keep the eye roving in lively curiosity.

