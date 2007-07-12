Window Treatment Ideas

Tightly shirred fabric in a small print is the key to these successful Roman shades, which are framed by panels in a larger pattern topped with a triple ruffle valance.

For stellar shades, be mindful of allowing light to filter through the window treatment while maintaining privacy. This is especially necessary for sunrooms facing the street or neighbors' curious eyes; some privacy is warranted, but not at the expense of admitting the sun and views when desired.

Shades present an especially decorative solution, and one offering huge creative latitude. Let fabric play a role, either through festive pattern, demure neutral color, or soft, interesting texture.

Take the straight form of the shade and improvise, shirring the fabric for a rippled, wavy effect, or go for a billowy, three-dimensional look with a bow-tied, swallow-tailed treatment. Or keeping the window simple for a clean-lined, contemporary space, pad a neutral fabric and shape it to bend at the edges for only the most subtle of design statements.

