Home & Garden
Window Treatment Ideas

by Candace Ord Manroe

Frosting on the Cake

A continental curtain rod that encircles this half-round window wall is purely ornamental -- even the flanking side panels are stationary, just for looks.
Sunrooms with multiple-paned windows can resemble a wedding cake -- the rows of windowpanes forming the individual tiers -- and the window treatments can be the frosting on the cake. The windows themselves play the leading role here, gracing the room with the seemingly disparate qualities of richness and delicacy.

And in the best sunrooms, the window treatments are accordingly light -- only a frothy touch of frosting. For a half-round wall of windows, stationary panels trimmed with shirred tiebacks decorate the sides, with only a narrow band of shirred fabric punctuated with rosettes spanning the full width. No, privacy isn't ensured here, but with the garden views outside, who needs it? 

For more decorating ideas around the home, see:

