Window Treatment Ideas

© There's nothing new in a drapery traditionally mounted from rings on a rod. But when the fabric is gauzy sheer, the look is transparently contemporary.

Adding window treatments to the dining room often proves a challenge, yet contemporary dining rooms need not rely on hard geometrics, with their sharp angles and straight lines. The terse forms and unadorned planes of up-to-the-minute furnishings can exude a grace all their own when given gentle curves at just the right places. The role of a window treatment in such a space is twofold: to echo the subtle, soft edge of the style to make dining a sensual experience while remaining clearly fresh enough to be timely.

A traditional treatment can be successfully interpreted in an unlikely sheer fabric and dressed beneath with a uniquely shaped shade. Or give tradition a twist -- by turning the fabric on end to span from one lower window to another above for a look that's anything but expected.

" " © An irregularly angled window above a standard rectangular window poses an opportunity for a little contemporary creativity. The drapery is trimmed with fabric-covered tubing and decorative cord.

