Window Treatment Ideas

In Timely Fashion
Adding window treatments to the dining room often proves a challenge, yet contemporary dining rooms need not rely on hard geometrics, with their sharp angles and straight lines. The terse forms and unadorned planes of up-to-the-minute furnishings can exude a grace all their own when given gentle curves at just the right places. The role of a window treatment in such a space is twofold: to echo the subtle, soft edge of the style to make dining a sensual experience while remaining clearly fresh enough to be timely.
A traditional treatment can be successfully interpreted in an unlikely sheer fabric and dressed beneath with a uniquely shaped shade. Or give tradition a twist -- by turning the fabric on end to span from one lower window to another above for a look that's anything but expected.
