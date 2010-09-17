10 Easy Cleaning Tips for the Kitchen

Greasy dishes await a well-deserved cleaning. iStockphoto.com /Inga Nielsen

Cleaning the kitchen can seem so intimidating. Many people would pick laundry duty or weed patrol in the yard any day, because with dishes piled up in the sink, splashes from last night's lasagna on the oven walls, and rings around the faucet, it seems like the only way the kitchen will ever be clean is if you dedicate an entire week to fighting it.

There's always an easier way to do things, though. We all know a kitchen can get dirty in the blink of an eye, but with our 10 easy cleaning tips, it can be spotless in just as much time. So grab your rubber gloves and get ready to spend a few minutes making your kitchen look as fresh as the day you moved in. We'll start with that greasy pile of dishes.

