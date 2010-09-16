10 Easy Laundry Tricks

Clean, fresh-smelling laundry hangs out to dry. iStockphoto.com /Michael Flippo

There's always something out there for you to fix, even if you didn't know it was a problem. Even if you're an avid watcher of The Martha Stewart Show or a subscriber to Good Housekeeping, you may not know that there are solutions to problems like the seat of dark jeans dulling or finding yourself without a lint roller. In fact, many of you may not have even realized such problems existed.

Don't worry; we know the secret tricks to whiter whites, and we want to share them with you. After all, everyone should know what natural element acts as a bleach. We also have the solutions to problems you may be all too familiar with, such as mixing in colored laundry with a load of whites.

We don't expect you to know these laundry-room secrets; heck, you have a job to go to and kids to get off to school! You have things more important to think about than how to super-charge detergent, so that's why we're here. We've rounded up 10 simple laundry tricks that you never knew you needed, so take a peek inside to learn our secrets for cleaner, better smelling shirts, shoes, pants, jackets, linens -- pretty much any kind of fabric that could be in distress.