10 Fixes for Small Closets

Layering is good for more than just hiding those extra pounds. When you use creative hanger solutions, like tiered hangers that let you stack clothes conveniently, you can sometimes double or even triple your useful space. OK, it doesn't work with everything, and you have to reprogram your brain to understand and use the system consistently, but when it works, it works really well. If the alternative is keeping things in a pile on the floor, tiered hangers and other hanger wizardry is a smart way to go.

Did You Know? Hangers have come a long way in the last few years. If you keep finding your slippery clothes (like silks and satins) on the floor, or you need a special solution for hanging wide-necked garments, take a look at a few 21st-century hanger solutions that grip better and won't stretch your knits out of shape. You may be surprised by what's out there.

Related Articles

Sources

Allen, Sally "Get Organized! Organize Your Closet." Women's Media. Undated. 3/22/10.http://www.womensmedia.com/new/organizing-closet.shtml

ApartmentTherapy.com."20 Ways to Organize Your Bedroom Closet." Undated. 3/22/10.http://www.apartmenttherapy.com/chicago/organizing/20-ways-to-organize-your-bedroom-closet-043236

Chatham Journal Weekly. "ShopSmart Shoe Poll Finds Women Own an Average of 19 Pairs of Shoes." 11/12/07. 3/25/10.http://www.chathamjournal.com/weekly/living/consumer/women-own-many-shoes-71112.shtml

Leeds, Regina. "Organizing Shoes in Your Closet." Undated. 3/22/10.http://home.ivillage.com/cleanandorganize/organize/0,,q1lc,00.html

Martin, Rachel. "How to Organize Your Closet." Better Homes and Gardens. Undated. 3/22/10.http://www.bhg.com/home-improvement/storage/closets-shelves/how-to-organize-your-closet/

McCaskey, Katie "How to Organize a Small Closet." 8/31/09. 3/22/10.http://www.rentedspaces.com/2009/08/31/how-to-organize-a-small-closet/

Melchior, Debra K. "How to Organize Closet Accessories." HowStuffWorks.com. Undated. 3/22/10.https://home.howstuffworks.com/home-cleaning/organization/how-to-organize-closet-accessories.htm

Norris, Tameka. "How to Organize Small Spaces." 3/14/08. 3/22/10.http://furniture-for-small-spaces.com/organizing-small-spaces.html