A space bag and your vacuum cleaner can reduce the volume of many of your bulky items, like blankets, winter coats and pillows. Just put articles in the bag and suction out the air. All the dead space between the folds will be eliminated. It'll save you precious inches and keep your gear safe from mold and mildew until you need it again.

Did You Know? Space bags can help you conserve space in your suitcases, too.