If you live in an area that experiences cold winters, you may be able to split your wardrobe and store items in another location when you're not using them. It's not the most desirable solution because you'll have to switch out things a couple of times a year, but it's better than total chaos.

Did You Know? If you have a storage area or a garage in your home, you can invest in an inexpensive armoire to store out-of-season clothes in. It's an easy way to keep your off-season wardrobe ready and waiting for you when you need it.